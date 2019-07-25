One-Punch Man Illustrator Releases Manga One-Shot With Ultimate Janken Creator

One-Punch Man may have just finished its second season recently, but the manga marches forward and the creator of the series, Yusuke Marata, isn’t resting on his laurels. Creating a new one-shot manga that will run for sixty pages with Korosuke Ino, writer of Ultimate Janken, the upcoming short story will be published in Shonen Jump on July 29th. A completely original tale, the story holds the title of “The Science and Magic Hand-to-Hand Fighters“. While not a lot of details are known, considering Marata’s history, this one is sure to be action packed!

Anime News Network dropped the news on their official Twitter Account regarding this new battle shonen short story, showing two characters who are clearly representatives of their individual specialties in magic and science:

Whether or not this short story may lead to any potential sequels or perhaps an ongoing manga or animated series is yet to be seen, but we’ll be sure to read this newest installment from the creators of One-Punch Man and Ultimate Janken without a doubt. For those who don’t know about the latter, Ultimate Janken is a manga series that follows a number of “fighters” who join a “Rock, Paper, Scissors” tournament. The combatants leverage their abilities as psychics, detectives, ninjas, strongmen, and many others to attempt to claim victory in this winner takes all janken tournament.

