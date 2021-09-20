Things have been quiet for One-Punch Man as of late, but the series is still growing its fanbase thanks to the help of streaming. From Hulu to Netflix, streaming is the name of the game for anime, and One-Punch Man grew to fame thanks to its reach. Even after season two bombed, the hit series continues to bring in fans with its first epic episodes, but it seems Netflix is going to make it harder to watch the season soon.

Not long ago, netizens spotted something on the streaming website that boded poorly for Kenos. It was there the fandom learned Netflix will delist One-Punch Man next month. According to the anime’s home page, the last day to watch it on Netflix is October 19. So if you have not watched the show yet, well – you better do so soon!

There is no word on why the show is leaving Netflix, but fans assume a rights issue is to blame. Netflix might yet solve the debacle before October rolls in as final-hour interceptions can happen. For now, the fandom is resigning itself to this major blow, but all hope isn’t lost for One-Punch Man in the face of this removal.

If you want to watch the anime, you can find it streaming on Pluto TV for free along with Tubi. Of course, Hulu and Sling TV can get the show on your screen if you have a premium subscription. And if all else fails, online retailers like Apple TV, Youtube, and even Amazon Prime have access to individual episodes. You can also buy the seasons in bulk, so it is up to you to find what suits your budget.

Now, if the manga is what you are looking for, you will need to head to Viz Media’s website. The publisher has a digital vault loaded with all its titles, and One-Punch Man is up there. The site also includes the manga’s latest chapters as they debut monthly. So if you need more info on the hit series, you can find the synopsis for One-Punch Man below:

“Nothing about Saitama passes the eyeball test when it comes to superheroes, from his lifeless expression to his bald head to his unimpressive physique. However, this average-looking guy has a not-so-average problem-he just can’t seem to find an opponent strong enough to take on!”

