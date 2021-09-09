One-Punch Man Art Gives Fubuki a Wild Genderbent Makeover

One-Punch Man has a number of impressive heroes, and Saitama is just the tip of the iceberg. When it comes to female superheroes, Tatsumaki is a favorite for many, and the same can be said for her sister. After all, Fubuki stole the spotlight in One-Punch Man season two, and one fan has given the hero a makeover that imagines her gender-bent sign.

As you can see below, the artwork comes from Reddit user Dieb7727. They posted the piece online to show fans how they’d imagine Fubuki if the hero were a man, and the One-Punch Man makeover proves the psychic can do no wrong.

“I drew male Fubuki by drawing over the original. All the parts needed to be redrawn and I referenced Garou’s body and Geno’s face/ Fubuki’s face. The hair is also based off Levi’s Hair. This was fun to do,” the artist shared.

As you can see, Fubuki looks stunning in this genderbent swap. The hero is rocking short black hair with layered bangs. Much of Fubuki’s features are the same, but their face and eyes have been narrowed to suit a traditionally masculine look. And of course, the heroine’s curves have been replaced with a hulking one packed with muscles. The artist gave Fubuki a look similar to Garou, and we all know how jacked the Human Monster is.

Given this piece’s responses, fans are loving the swap, and One-Punch Man could have easily gone with this design if it wanted. Still, there is something special about Fubuki as we know her. The girl’s sharp eye and sass are made all the more potent thanks to her sultry design. So while this makeover works, fans admit they are glad to have met Fubuki the way she is in the manga presently.

What do you think about this One-Punch Man makeover? Do you like this design more than the original…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.