One-Punch Man Confirms Manga’s Next Release Date

Word regarding the third season of One-Punch Man has yet to be revealed, with fans waiting to see if Saitama will be making a comeback on the small screen. With the manga taking a brief hiatus as the hero for fun continues to battle against the Monster Association, the series has revealed when fans can expect the next hard-hitting chapter of the story created by ONE to arrive.

Yusuke Murata, the creator of the popular anime franchise, recently announced that the next installment would have a minor delay, sharing the following message on his Official Twitter Account:

“Thank you all for your patience. Due to various reasons, the online release of One-Punch Man’s latest chapter has been delayed. Please wait a bit longer.”

Luckily, it seems that fans won’t be waiting for much longer, as Murata posted a follow-up Tweet, explaining that the next chapter of the series would be arriving on October 8th:

“I’m sorry to have kept you waiting. This is the Tona Jean version of One-Punch Man, but the latest story is scheduled to be updated on October 8th, and we are working on it. We will report on the progress as the day approaches.”

The second season of One-Punch Man’s anime ran into some controversy amongst fans of the hard-hitting series, with many debating whether the animation by JC Staff was up to par with the insanity of the first season created by legendary studio Madhouse. With no news being released as to if there will be a season three, fans of Saitama and Hero Society are left to wonder if more anime is coming and/or if JC Staff will return to animation duties when it comes to the hero for fun.

On top of the manga and the anime, Sony Pictures is currently working on a live-action adaptation of the anime franchise, though little news has been revealed about the project since it was announced.

Are you hyped for the return of One-Punch Man? Do you think we'll eventually get a season three?