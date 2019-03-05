‘One-Punch Man’ Now Available on ‘Shonen Jump’ Digital Catalog

One-Punch Man is ready to delve into a new world, and fans couldn’t be any more excited. With a second season on the way, the title is poised to make a major comeback, and fans can get reacquainted with Saitama now through Shonen Jump.

After all, One-Punch Man has been added to the publication’s digital vault, and Viz Media wants everyone to get a hit of it.

Over on Twitter, Viz Media announced One-Punch Man is available on its overhauled Shonen Jump digital vault already.

One-Punch Man comes to the Shonen Jump digital vault! Now, this is a bargain even Saitama could get behind! //t.co/WNg8d7GRBD pic.twitter.com/opEtIlD7Sd — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) March 5, 2019

“One-Punch Man comes to the Shonen Jump digital vault! Now, this is a bargain even Saitama could get behind,” the post writes.

As you can see here, One-Punch Man has uploaded 90 chapters to Shonen Jump. Chapters 88-90 are up to read for free with chapters 1-87 being a part of Viz Media’s membership service. You can sign up today for an annual subscription to access the rest of these chapters and hundreds more online.

Penned by Yusuke Murata, One-Punch Man’s manga has been a favorite with shonen fans for awhile now. The series got its beginning as a web-comic under creator ONE, but Shueisha agreed to adapt the online series for print after Murata teamed up with ONE on a pitch. Now, One-Punch Man has sold more than 18.5 million copies worldwide, making a strong contender on sales charts in Japan and around the world.

So, will you be catching up on the series before season two drops?

One-Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump. The series follows Saitama, a salaryman who hates his job and one day is inspired to become a hero. Gifted with extreme strength as a result of training every day, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of finding a good challenge and become a recognized hero.

