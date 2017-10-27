‘One Punch Man’ Illustrator Shares New Cast Sketch

It’s no secret: One Punch Man fans are desperate for a new chapter. Yusuke Murata has been hard at work on the series, and the artist knew just what would tide readers over. The illustrator took to Twitter today to share a stunning sketch of One Punch Man‘s cast, and fans have already set the image as their wallpaper.

As you can see below, Murata posted a partially colored drawing of One Punch Man earlier today. The writer captioned the upload, saying the picture was halfway finished and needed to be colored in more. Heroes like Genos are mostly colored already, and Saitama’s bald head just needs a bit of shine. However, there are still plenty of characters who need to get colored.

Hopefully, Bang will get colored up next. Murata better not think fans didn’t notice the literal easter egg hidden in the older man’s hair. It is hard to miss a face like that even when it is in black-and-white.

For those unfamiliar with the One Punch Man series, here is a summary of the plot from Viz Media:

“Nothing about Saitama passes the eyeball test when it comes to superheroes, from his lifeless expression to his bald head to his unimpressive physique. However, this average-looking guy has a not-so-average problem—he just can’t seem to find an opponent strong enough to take on!”

The series first started as an ongoing web-comic by the author that goes by One, in early 2009. The comic went viral and so a full remake and publication of the series began in 2012 on Shueisha’s Young Jump Web Comics website. Viz Media brought the manga to America in 2016 in the Weekly Shonen Jump digital magazine. One Punch’s anime series was created by Madhouse and first aired in Japan in late 2015, and was dubbed for English in the summer of 2016. The anime and manga both have had huge international success and recognition since release, winning New York Times Manga‘s Best Sellers List, was nominated for an Eisner Award, and the anime was also featured on the popular Toonami block.