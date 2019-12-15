Toonami to Hold One-Punch Man Marathon Ahead of Christmas

One-Punch Man made a big return earlier this year, but the series took its time in the U.S. At long last, the show made its way to Adult Swim a bit ago, and it seems Toonami wants everyone to get caught up with season two. And to make sure audiences are onboard, a marathon has been planned just in time for the holidays.

Recently, Toonami posted an update for fans on Facebook. It was there the late-night program confirmed it would host a marathon for One-Punch Man just days before Christmas.

The marathon will take place on December 21. Toonami will show a slew of episodes with the aim of getting fans caught up with season two and the series as a whole. The only time the marathon will break is at 4:00 am to make room for Attack on Titan.

While plenty of fans are excited for the binge, there are some who are feeling less-than-jolly about it. A Toonami marathon means the other shows airing are pushed back. This will cause delays for shows like My Hero Academia, Fire Force, and more. Those shows will finally release their new episode the Saturday following Toonami’s marathon, so audiences can rejoin on December 28.

Will you be tuning into this One-Punch Man marathon? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

One-Punch Man Season 2 is streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs. The second season ran for 12 episodes and follows a hero named Saitama as he tries to find a challenging villain to fight now that he’s become the world’s strongest hero.