One-Punch Man Artist Honors Season 2 With Stunning Saitama, Garou Sketch

It might have taken some time, but One-Punch Man did do it. The anime hit up fans with a second season at long last this year, and it has introduced some big players to the universe. Not only is Saitama back, but he has been joined by new heroes from all over, and it seems one artist is celebrating.

But this is no regular artist, no. The artist behind the One-Punch Man manga is sounding off, and fans were glad to see his artwork pop up on their social feeds.

Taking to Twitter, Yusuke Murata wowed fans with a simple sketch promoting season two. You can check out the colorful piece below:

As you can see, the One-Punch Man artist is honoring its recent tournament in this sketch. Saitama can be seen at the front looking as doe-eyed as ever. With his bald head shining, Saitama is holding his blond wig in hand, and his expression varies wildly from the two men behind him.

Obviously, Garou looks terrifying as usual under Murata’s hand. The buff baddie is wearing his usual black shirt in this sketch, and his grey hair comes off sharper than ever. He is then joined by Suiryu who is in the very back; The shirtless martial artist is showing off all his muscles in this gratuitous shot, and fans cannot help but be amazed at how much hair this Super Fight contender has on his head.

So, how are you enjoying this new One-Punch Man season so far? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Viz Media describes One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”