‘One Punch Man’ Finally Reveals The Monster King’s Power

Lord Orochi, the King of Monsters, has been one of the most imposing beasts ever introduced in One Punch Man, and fans of the series have been waiting for a while to see what he is capable of (and to see if he’s capable of providing a meaningful challenge to Saitama).

But after so much waiting, Orochi has finally revealed his power in a fight against an increasingly strong Garou in the latest chapter of the manga.

Demonstrated by these sketches shared by illustrator Yusuke Murata, Garou got into a full confrontation with Orochi. He’s been running roughshod through the monster’s lair, and slowly getting stronger as his monsterization continues. Gyoro Gyoro then explains why he wants to make Garou a monster, and details his first major success Orochi who turned into a monster because he was losing touch with humanity.

Garou refuses Gyoro Gyoro’s offer, and manages to get the upper hand briefly in their fight before Orochi interferes. Orochi then extends one of his horns and bends it toward Garou. It chases after him, as Orochi can control them freely, and pierces Garou. Gaoru survives this and dodges even more of Orochi’s horns. When Gaoru reaches Orochi’s face, it morphs into a more beastly form.

This beastly form then uses its main mouths to rain fire down on Garou, with its heads twisting and forming a fist to punch him afterward. When Gaoru prepared to counterattack with his special technique, Orochi revealed that it had learned Garou’s special move after just seeing it in action once. But even with Garou’s last stand, he was unable to keep up with Orochi and was beaten into submission after a huge clash.

Before the chapter comes to a close, Saitama is seen looking into the sewers after tracking down the loud noises. But now that fans know what Orochi is truly cpapable of, they’re wondering whether or not Saitama will have trouble this time.

As for the next season of the anime series, fans are hopeful that the series will soon screen the first trailer for Season 2 (which has already been licensed by VIZ Media for a wide release). Not only will the new season be handled by J.C. Staff (Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma) rather than Madhouse, Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director) is taking over directing duties and Yoshikazu Iwanami will serve as sound director.

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump spin-off webcomics. Thirteen volumes of the series have been released as of this date.

Yusuke Murata also regularly shares art that sets the Internet on fire like his sketches of famous Dragon Ball characters. Murata’s art is so great, he has also contributed to Marvel projects, even going so far as to draw an official poster for Spider-Man: Homecoming to commemorate its Japanese boxset release. His latest project is a manga adaptation of Back to the Future, which picks up after the end of the series.