‘One Punch Man’ Creator Comments On Series’ Overseas Popularity

When it comes to shonen series, there are few series as popular as One Punch Man. The franchise has become a bonafide hit both in Japan and around the world. But, when you ask its creator about its appeal, ONE will tell you he’s still shocked by its quick rise.

Recently, Yamada Reiji’s Young Sunday spoke with ONE about One Punch Man, and it was there the web-comic creator said he shares his success with a familiar name.

When the program’s hosts noted One Punch Man has outsold One Piece at times in the US, ONE did say he had heard such reports. “I did hear that depending on the week or the day of the publication, One Punch Man‘s sales are ranked number one. I’m not sure about the details though.”

When the hosts go so far as to make joking comparisons between One Punch Man and the Bible, ONE says he can’t take total credit for the franchise’s popularity. The artist did create the story with its original web-comic, but Yusuke Murata is the man who oversees its artwork at Shonen Jump.

“Well, it’s Murata-sensei’s contribution that has a lot to do with this series’ success,” ONE admits.

In the past, One Punch Man has made big steps with its overall manga sales. Back in December 2016, the series was ranked as the third top-selling manga by Nielsen BookScan. The first volume outsold several major titles like Tokyo Ghoul, and it had two more volumes come in at number 12 and 15.

