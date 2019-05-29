One-Punch Man Reveals The Monster Association’s Master Plan

After weeks of seeing monsters wreak havoc in various cities, One-Punch Man‘s latest episode finally revealed the Monster Association’s master plan. Early in the episode Goketsu arrives at the Super Fight 22 tournament arena and gave the martial artists an ultimatum — either eat a monster cell and become a monster or die by his hands. The scene then cuts to the Monster King “Orochi” and his adviser Gyoro Gyoro. In one scene the destroyed carcass of Metal Knight asks the two why they’re attacking so many cities at once.

“There can be no question that monsters crave violence,” Gyoro Gyoro said. “But violence is not our sole objective. There is a new phase we advance toward. Ah, but for now just watch. Observe the inherent frailty of the human biology and spirit.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

After seeing a transformed Bazukan and Goketsu beat the tar out of Suiryu, Gyoro Gyoro explains each step of the group’s plan.

“First, objective number one — create terror amongst the humans via rampage and chaos. At this, we have been extremely successful,” she said. “No refuge nor sage harbors remain. All has been enveloped in a cloak of uncertainty and fear. Objective number two — secure a hostage from the Hero Association.”

The camera then cuts to a tied-up Waganma, the son of Hero Association VIP sponsor Narinki.

“This also was successful,” she continued. “The son of an important executive is in our hands. And objective number three — turn significant humans into monsters. This, too, is proceeding well. Nyaan infiltrated a prison, monsterfied those inmates who were inherently evil, and now leads them here. Goketsu has also turned several martial artists into monsters. I anticipate they will make valuable additions to our ranks.”

She then uses a small floating drone to tell Goketsu to return to base. He tells Bakuzan the follow, but the former human decides to stay behind to continue beating up Suiryu. The new four-armed monster tries to hit the killing blow to Suiryu by stomping his body into the ground, but Saitama arrives at the last second and rescues Suiryu. He then steps forward to fight Bakuzana as the episode concluded.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff.