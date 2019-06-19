One-Punch Man: Road to Hero Game Announced

One-Punch Man‘s second season may be nearing its end, but that doesn’t mean the fun with the franchise will stop as Oasis Games has announced that One-Punch Man will be getting a new game coming to mobile devices. Dubbed One-Punch Man: Road to Hero, this game will allow players to relive the events of the series and collect and fight with over 50 different characters.

Launching after the end of the second season, interested fans can follow the link here to pre-register for the new game and be the first ones to find out when One-Punch Man: Road to Hero fully releases.

One-Punch Man: Road to Hero will feature the story and characters from the first season, and will add second season content after launch. Players will run through multiple chapters and fight the various foes Saitama and the other heroes faced over the course of the anime series. This turn-based mobile card RPG title will feature over 50 characters using official audio from the anime series and players will be able to battle with others in a PvP mode too.

One-Punch Man: Road to Hero players can pre-register for iOS or Android devices as of this writing, but there is no concrete release date as of yet. It it officially describes its features as such:

Officially Authorized: An authentic recreation of the original hit anime series, featuring the original anime voice acting

Play Every Battle: Relive thrilling confrontations with powerful mysterious beings, such as Vaccine Man, Deep Sea King and Lord Boros

More Than 50+ Collectible Characters: The game includes powerful mysterious beings and S-Class heroes, and players can learn more through training them

Power is King: Use a combination of strategy and strength to reach the summit through multiple battle modes, and save in-game battle videos to share moments of glory!

Share Gameplay Strategy: Browse the player review section to learn all the characters, or chat with players to discuss optimal strategies

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs. The second season will run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release.

Viz Media describes One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”