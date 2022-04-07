One-Punch Man Sets Up Saitama vs. Garou

One-Punch Man has been steadily bringing Saitama and Garou closer to one another on the battlefield, and has finally kicked off a whole new confrontation between the two of them with the newest chapter of the series! As the climax of the fights between the Monster and Hero Association continues, Garou has been unlocking a new level of power within himself. He’s been pushing beyond what his monsterization made his capable of, and through this new evolution he’s also found a new goal for himself. But at the same time, Saitama has also made his way back to the battlefield as well.

The previous chapters of the series have seen Saitama and Garou taking on some of the toughest monsters from the Monster Association thus far, and now that those threats are out of the way the only ones left on the battlefield for now was Garou and Saitama themselves. The final moments of the previous chapter saw the two of them come face to face for the first real time in the series, and the newest chapter follows this up in a way that’s both expected and surprising at the same time.

Chapter 159 of One-Punch Man sees Garou reach a new resolution as he feels all of the power flowing through his body. But the more he grows confident, the more he feels as if he overlooked something massive. This turned out to be Saitama, and the two of them size each other up immediately. But rather than attacking him completely, Saitama instead decides not to fight him at all. Garou tries to boast that he’s become a monster that will destroy all, but Saitama doesn’t really see him as such a deadly beast. In fact, all he’s still concerned about is his destroyed apartment and still trying to find the Monster King (despite already defeating it before).

When Garou tries to attack Saitama, he’s easily batted away in much the same way he was in the first few confrontations with Saitama. It’s only here that Saitama realizes that it’s the same Garou who he had been hitting out of the way before and now the two of them have kicked off an even more complicated path towards a potentially even bigger conflict in the future. But what do you think? How did you feel about Garou and Saitama’s first real conversation? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!