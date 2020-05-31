One-Punch Man Trailer Brings Saitama v Genos Fight to Live-Action

One-Punch Man might be getting an official live-action adaptation soon, but they will have to take some notes from this slick live-action take on the fight between Saitama and Genos. One-Punch Man officially announced that Sony Pictures was working on a new film take on the franchise with the scribes behind Venom, Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. While there's no telling when this new adaptation will be making it to screens, fans have already taken it upon themselves to see what a bombastic franchise like this one would look like in live action.

RE:ANIME (who you can find on YouTube here) has shared several great live action takes on popular franchises in the past. Previously impressing with their takes on Avatar: The Last Airbender's Agni Kai and Assassination Classroom in the past, now they have set their sights on bringing the fight between Saitama and Genos to life! You can check out the first taste of it with the trailer above!

Starring Alfred Hsing as Saitama and Yoshi Sudarso (who you might have seen in Power Rangers Dino Charge, Power Rangers Hyperforce, and Power Rangers Ninja Steel) as Genos, this trailer is teasing the much fuller version of the fight coming in the future! Seeing how well the other full fights have turned out thus far, fans will definitely want to keep an eye on this one!

As for this particular fight, it comes from early on in the series when Genos is truly willing to test just how strong his new master is. Seen in the first season of the anime series, this fight shows just how strong and fast Saitama could be. This also puts an end to any doubts Genos might have had toward his master.

One-Punch Man will be getting its official live-action adaptation in the near future, so it will definitely have to pay attention when capturing moments like this one. There is no clear indication that this scene will be in the upcoming film either, so it's best to enjoy any cool interpretation of it that is available!

What did you think of Saitama and Genos' fight when you first saw it in action in either the manga or the anime? Are you excited to see what the official live-action take on One-Punch Man will bring to screens? Are you hoping the fights will be as good as one already is here?

