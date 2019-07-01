One-Punch Man Goes Full Meme With Special Saitama Pillow

Sometimes, anime fans have to cuddle up to the heroes who make them feel the most comfortable. It isn’t everyday you can take a nap with guys like One-Punch Man, but it seems the hero is making a big exception for fans soon.

After all, the folks behind One-Punch Man will let fans snuggle with Saitama before long, and they will do so with… a pillow?

Yes, that’s right. The latest piece of official One-Punch Man merchandise has been revealed, and it happens to be a pillow. According to the recent announcement, this bead-cushion pillow will hit up stores in Japan soon and let people snuggle up with one of anime’s best memes.

As you can see above, the pillow was made public earlier today, and it sees Saitama making a beautiful face. The superhero is shown channeling his inner meme thanks to his blank stare and slightly agape mouth. Of course, this face is none other than one of the anime’s iconic “soft” expressions, and it’s been turned into some quality merchandise at last.

If you are wanting to bring this plush home, you will be able to sleep with One-Punch Man at your side starting in August. Pre-orders are currently being accepted for the pillow which is slated to ship on August 27. Right now, the plush will run fans just over $30 USD before taxes and shipping. But if you are really eager to cuddle with the World’s Strongest Superhero, then you will get your chance soon enough.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Viz Media describes One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”