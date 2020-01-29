One-Punch Man Fan Pits Season One Genos Against His Season Two Self in New Video

One-Punch Man’s second season is one of the most divisive anime releases of the last few years, and there was a lot going on behind the scenes before its premiere. Reports of rushed productions, new studios, new staffs, and more had fans worried about what the final product would be. Unfortunately, the second season did meet a lot of those low expectations but it wasn’t entirely meant to be written off as much as it should be. There were plenty of moments to enjoy, and most of them involved Genos early on.

One fan ingeniously combined the best moments of the Genos fights throughout both seasons in a pretty literal way as a user from Bilibili had the two seasons of Genos’ incarnations fighting against one another in a brutal fashion.

The two seasons of the anime have their own sets of fans, and it’s clear that the debate won’t be settled for quite some time. A potential third season of the series is not on the cards for the moment, but the One-Punch Man franchise has been continuing with a set of new OVA specials released with each of the home video releases in Japan.

Genos took a backseat during the majority of the second season, however, as it mostly focused on new characters such as Garou and Suiryu. Genos did have a few standout moments, but unlike the first season, the fighter wasn’t able to show off the majority of what kind of power he holds. But thankfully, he’s still made an impact when it really counts.

If the series does come back for a third season, what would you hope to see from Genos? Enjoy the idea of a Genos vs. Genos fight?

One-Punch Man‘s second season recently ended its run on Adult Swim’s Toonami block, but there’s currently no third season in sight. Viz Media describes the season as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch.

Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”