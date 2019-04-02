‘One-Punch Man’ Marathon Takes Over Twitch

It looks like Viz Media is ready to catch the Internet up with all things One-Punch Man. With the anime ready to share its second season this month, newcomers are toeing into the series with lots of questions, and they can binge all things One-Punch Man for free if they head to Twitch now.

Over on Twitter, Viz Media announced the start of a special marathon it is hosting with Twitch. The partnership came together to stream the first season of One-Punch Man on Twitch’s special events channel for free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Currently, it seems Viz Media plans to stream the first season’s episodes back to back. The season consists of a total of 12 episodes, so fans don’t have to give a major time commitment to the shonen. Binging One-Punch Man is nothing like binging One Piece, so audiences are grateful for that.

This marathon comes just days before One-Punch Man is set to reveal its second season. The anime has been on hiatus since its first season ended in 2015; Now, J.C. Staff is overseeing animation on the new season, and it will premiere their first episode on April 9. A special about One-Punch Man will air on April 2 to prime audiences for Saitama’s return, and Viz Media is doing much the same for fans through this special Twitch treat.

So, are you excited for this anime’s new season? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

One-Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump. The series follows Saitama, a salaryman who hates his job and one day decides to stop a violent villain attack. Saitama is inspired to become a hero from this fight and starts training his body everyday.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!