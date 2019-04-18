‘One-Punch Man’ Artist Hypes Season 2 With New Sketch

One-Punch Man has been out of commission for awhile, but the anime is back after a long hiatus. Following a stellar first season, the superhero series is ready to break dow a second with a new studio. Despite mixed reviews, fans continue to tune into the season to see how Saitama is doing, and they are not alone.

No, it turns out the artist behind One-Punch Man is just as invested as we are, and he proved as much with a recent sketch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, Yusuke Murata gifted fans with his take on One-Punch Man season two. The artist is the man behind the series’ hugely popular manga, and he made sure to apologize to fans for getting this artwork out late.

“I was given late notice,” Murata captioned the sketch above. “One-Punch Man season two is on air! Sweet!”

As you can see, the artwork shows off the series at its most quintessential. To the right, fans can see Saitama from the neck up, and he is wearing his usual costume. His round face proves the hero isn’t feeling too serious, but the same can’t be said for Garou. The new villain looks intimidating with his narrowed gaze, but Murata didn’t end the sketch on a dark note.

After all, Fubuki can be seen to the left, and the Hellish Blizzard looks plenty cozy in a draped jacket and dress.

This artwork shows Murata is just as obsessed with One-Punch Man as fans are, and that is a major reason why the artist is so beloved by the fandom. His love of ONE’S original web comic gave Murata the chance to put his own action spin on Saitama, and that manga helped bring One-Punch Man to the small screen to start. Now, season two is here to continue that television legacy, and Murata is simply happy to be a part of the story.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we look at all the reveals from Star Wars Celebration, talk Disney+, discuss the return of Game of Thrones, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!