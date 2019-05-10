One-Punch Man Season 2 Reveals Major Monster Invasion

One-Punch Man‘s second season has introduced a new villain to the series in the human monster Garou, but he isn’t the only one fans should be keeping an eye on as the season continues. With Episode 5 of the season, One-Punch Man‘s world is now littered with tons of monsters as they have launched an unanticipated coordinated attack on the Hero Association.

Ever since the second season began, there has been something building up under the surface and it seems that the monster attacks in the first season have eventually inspired the other monsters to band together in order to present a bigger threat.

In the previous episode, the massive centipede Centichoro arrived and seemed to present the biggest threat to heroes. But it’s clear that it’s not acting alone, as the beginning of Episode 17 of the series sees multiple emergency calls coming in from all over as monsters have popped up and attacked heroes within a set strategy.

This strategy is revealed soon enough as one Phoenix monster approaches Garou after his fight with Metal Bat, and reveals that these monsters are part of the Monster Association. They are trying to recruit Garou to their cause, but he refuses. In other examples, the monsters are confident in their abilities and are trying their best to promote their danger rankings among the heroes.

So this latest attack not only sees a wide variety of monsters, but a wide variety of skill sets as well. Although they seem to all be working with the Monster Association, each of them has their own goals as one would expect. But until that is made clear, fans are just left waiting to see how the fights with the various monsters and heroes will go.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

The second season will reportedly run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

