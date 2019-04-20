‘One-Punch Man’ Creator Celebrates Season 2’s Newest Episode With Hilarious Sketch

One-Punch Man‘s second season is underway, and the second episode of the series was much better received than the premiere. Though fans are still undecided as to where they stand with the newest season thus far, the new season is still providing the hilarious wit from original series creator ONE. ONE shows off his humor on Twitter with funny new sketches every now and then, and the latest hypes of Season 2’s second episode.

ONE’s latest sketch in celebrating of Season 2 features Saitama amusingly reacting to a King that looks a lot different than what fans have seen in the series. Check it out below.

The sketch depicts a more musclebound King than fans have come to know, and Saitama looks just as confused about the change as fans are. This might be what King would look like if he were actually the strongest man on Earth, but as fans saw in the premiere it’s actually all a big lie. King had inadvertently taken the credit for all of Saitama’s deeds, and thus has been thrust into the hero world despite being a weak person.

Saitama and King’s dynamic would be much different if he were this buff in the official series, for sure. One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

The second season will reportedly run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

