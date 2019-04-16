‘One-Punch Man’ Season 2 Reveals Episode 2 Stills

One-Punch Man is moving into its second season real quick. After its premiere dropped last week, a second episode is here to wow, and fans were treated with some early stills showing off a slew of favorites.

Over on social media, the official One-Punch Man accounts shared new looks at the episode. So, it is up to you to decide if the stills live up to your hopes.

As you can see below, the first image is of Garou. The villain is seen in his usual black attire, and his face is narrower than ever. You can see Garou thinking evil thoughts in this still, and it is all thanks to the shading on his face.

A still was also shared of Speed-o’-Sonic. The ninja can be seen in a close up with his hair back and smirk thriving. Fans do admit the shading on his shoulder armor is a bit much, but the snarky baddie looks plenty satisfied.

His expression is only outdone by the still shared of Fubuki. The short-haired heroine is seen levitating above the ground thanks to her overwhelming power. With her eyes glowing white, Fubuki looks ready to rage, and audiences have no doubt the woman could do some serious damage. The same goes for Genos as the cyborg is shown in a new close up. With a fiery hand outstretched, Genos looks shinier than ever thanks to all his highlights, but his deadpan expression has fans certain he’s ready to explode some monsters should they try to hit him up.

So, what do you make of these character stills?

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

The second season will reportedly run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

