One-Punch Man Kicks-Off Major Tournament Arc

One-Punch Man‘s second season is underway, and Saitama has already set his sights on his next endeavor as he searches for a challenging opponent. With Garou the Human Monster’s hero attacks piquing Saitama’s interest about martial arts, Saitama has entered a tournament (with a new look to boot) in order to test his skills and with the hope that these martial artists will give him a good fight.

The latest episode of the series kicks things into action as now Saitama has someone worked his way into the tournament dressed as Bang’s former student Charanko, and there’s already teases of some powerful opponents in Saitama’s future.

Entering the tournament was hilarious enough as Saitama’s wig still looks cheap, and he doesn’t remember Charanko’s fighting style. Instead dubbing his style as “Fist of Seltzer Water on the Rocks,” rather than its official name of “Flowing Water Rock Smashing Fist.” It’s here he learns that some of the stronger fighters are seeded in the brackets, with Bakuzan and Suiryu getting his attention.

He soon meets another former student of Bang, who’s familiar with Charanko and could expose Saitama’s identity, and learns that this “Super Fight” tournament has been held 21 times before with Bang even winning one in the past. But last year, a masked fighter named Wolfman won the tournament but it turned out that someone had knocked out the real Wolfman and stole his mask.

Because of that incident, wearing headgear or fighting under an alias is strictly against the rules and Saitama will face a hefty punishment if he’s found out. What’s even worse is that the perpetrator of the event was in fact Garou, whose technique was instantly recognizable. So now Saitama finds himself in a tournament Bang and Garou once participated in, so there’s no telling what kind of opponents he’ll face.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

The second season will reportedly run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

