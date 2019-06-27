Amazing Fan-Film Animates One-Punch Man’s Season Two Opening

One-Punch Man’s second season is about to come to an end and fans are putting their creative tendencies to the test, with one fan using Microsoft Paint to re-interpret the action packed intro. Much like the series’ first season, the introduction to each episode shows Saitama batting away threat after threat with the lightest of punches while also placing spotlights on various ancillary characters of the series who don’t have One-Punch Man’s god-like abilities. Though having only Paint to work with, the fan artist creates an amazing recreation of this sequence.

Reddit User JimBoom7 posted his interpretation that took over 200 hours for him to complete:

One-Punch Man’s second season has had some controversy when it came to the animation overall. While the intro holds a closer look to the animation found in its first season, JC Staff, the animation studio for the second season overall, has received some fan backlash regarding the episodes as a whole. While the ending of this season has picked up the pace, some may consider it too late.

Saitama continues to struggle with his insane power level, finding himself bored in fighting against monsters and villainous martial artists through the season. He finds a challenge in the most unlikely of places in the “fake hero” King and his prowess at video games. It seems that no amount of push-ups, sit-ups, or runs will allow One-Punch Man to improve his skills at video games.

What do you think of this amazing new interpretation of the second season introduction of One-Punch Man? What other anime intros would you like to see delivered in a similar style? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Microsoft Paint!

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs. The second season will run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release.

Viz Media describes One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”