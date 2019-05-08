One-Punch Man Reveals Garou’s Epic and Hilariously Awkward Fight with Metal Bat

One-Punch Man‘s latest episode “The Martial Arts Tournament” takes our hero Saitama into the world of martial arts fighters, all while the actual world around him is under attack! The Monster Association is launching coordinated attacks around S-City, stretching the Hero Association’s resources dangerously thin. It’s the perfect opportunity for hero-hunter villain Garou to strike at Metal Bat, the S-Class No. 15 hero who has been taking out the monsters left and right.

In One-Punch Man‘s latest big fight sequence, Garou’s fearsome human-killing martial arts abilities prove equal to Metal Bat’s insane masochistic fight style. Thier battle approaches Dragon Ball level intensity, with each fighter forcing the other to move at ridiculous speeds in order to dodge barrages of damaging blows from the other.

Eventually, Garou’s keen observational skill allows him to gain advantage over Metal Bat’s fight style. The hero gets floored by a particularly savage counter-attack from Garou – but his defeat is really just an opossum act. Just when Garou thinks the fight is over and turns his back, Metal Bat comes in with his signature “Killin’ Blows” move and is set to bash Garou’s skull in. Unfortunately, the hero’s finisher is stopped dead in its tracks – as the entire fight comes to a sudden and awkward end!

It turns out that Metal Bat has a younger sister named Zenko, who shows up in the climatic moment of the fight with Garou and stops both men dead in their tracks. Zenko reveals to Garou that her brother made a promise to never engage in violence while she was around; naturally, Garou doesn’t are about their family rules, and is prepared to kill Metal Bat then and there. However, Zenko’s will proves to be indomitable: she repeatedly declares that the fight is over, and even Garou ‘The Human Monster’ has to eventually back down!

In the end, Garou decides to “let” Metal Bat live awhile longer, and sets off on his next mission: finding and killing another hero, Watchdog Man. Meanwhile, Metal Bat gets back to his own original mission: destroying the giant Elder Centipede and stopping the Monster Association’s attack. But Zenko – still annoyed with her brother’s violent attitude – slaps Metal Bat in the back of the head, finally knocking the hero out cold.

If nothing else, this fight sequence between Garou and Metal Bat encompasses everything we love about One-Punch Man: the action, the comedy, and the wonderfully unique characters. Can’t wait for the rematch!

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

