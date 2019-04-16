‘One-Punch Man’ Season 2 Shows-Off Genos’ New Upgrades

One-Punch Man‘s second season is heating up as the second episode of the the new season has debuted, and Genos has already gotten the upgrade that he pushed for in the season premiere. After defeating the machine god G4, Genos had Dr. Kuseno place the remnants of it into new parts for him and fans see just how much of a boost these new parts have given him as he faces off against Speed-o’-Sound Sonic.

Genos begins his flashy battle with Sonic and not only keeps up with his speed, but taunts him with just how much faster he is. He’s gotten such a strength and speed upgrade that even Saitama takes notice of how much he’s improved.

Genos decides to battle Sonic when Sonic suddenly shows up at Saitama’s apartment. Though the beginnings of the fight happen off screen, it eventually makes its way back to his home and fans get to see how much Genos has improved. As Sonic begins to dodge around Genos much like he did Saitama in his initial appearance in the first season, but Genos easily keeps up with him be activating an acceleration system.

He constantly appears behind Sonic, and this gets on Sonic’s nerves, but Saitama takes notice. Hilariously, however, Saitama mentions that Genos has “sort of” gotten faster since they sparred in the first season. The fight is too fast for the nearby Class B Rank 1 Fubuki, and although Sonic dodges much of Genos’ attacks there’s a sense that Genos is still holding back. He even taunts Sonic by pulling of his topknot.

Before the fight comes to a conclusive end, however, Genos attempts to charge up his inner engine and was about to unleash some kind of explosive attack. Sonic tries to go in for the finishing blow, but Saitama steps in to put a stop to the fight as he really doesn’t want an explosion so close to his house.

Like the first season, Genos is already on a path to become much stronger than he was before. If he increases in strength with every new episode much like the first season, there’s no telling how far he’ll go with even more upgrades.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

The second season will reportedly run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

