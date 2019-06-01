One-Punch Man Reveals Gouketsu’s Origins as First Super Fight Champion

The Monster Association is hitting Saitama and company hard in this second season of One-Punch Man. Offering fighters across the globe the option of either becoming one of them or dying, the band of monstrosities under the leadership of Monster King Orochi are the biggest threat the Hero Association has fought against so far. Under Monster King Orochi, there is a monster just as fierce in the form of Gouketsu. In the most recent episode, the lieutenant of the Monster Association has revealed his origin, making him seem all the more dangerous to those heroes still standing.

Gouketsu was not always a monster, rather he was the first champion of the Super Fight Tournament which recently saw Saitama and Suiryu duke it out. Eleven years ago, after winning the tournament, Gouketsu was not satisfied with his victory over regular martial artists and challenged the Monster Orochi to a fight. When Gouketsu as a human being was defeated by the monster king, he was taken to their lair and subsequently tortured for quite some time.

Finally succumbing to his trials, the martial arts champion partook of a Monster Cell, transforming into one of the strongest monsters of the Monster Association. He also gained three disciples, in the forms of the Three Crows, that follow him and do his dirty work, as shown in the most recent episode with the remaining combatants of the Super Fight Tournament.

With his past as one of the greatest martial artists, Gouketsu made short work of the remaining fighters, as well as dismantling Suiryu, the current champion of the tournament. Suiryu made quick work of nearly everyone else in the tournament, sans Saitama who was able to easily defeat the cocky brawler by hip checking him out of the ring. The second in command monster makes his leave of the tournament, leaving Suiryu in the hands of the recently “Monster-ized” Bakuzan.

What do you think of Gouketsu’s origin? Will this be the first opponent that is actually able to give Saitama a hard time? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff.

The second season will reportedly run for 12 episodes. Viz Media describes the season as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong–even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”