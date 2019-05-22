One-Punch Man Reveals Pig God’s Hilariously Gross Ability

One-Punch Man has a lot of different weird heroes at its disposal. Regardless of their overall power level, the different class heroes come in the forms of watchdog men, samurai, teenagers wielding metal bats, and “Iron Man-esque” suit wielding billionaires. While this is a cavalcade of oddities, none are perhaps more strange than the hero called “Pig God”. Aside from being exceptionally large, PG has an ability that is as comical as it is gross.

In the latest episode, the city continues to be attacked by the Monster Association, with terrors emerging from the ground and fighting any hero that comes into their path. With a giant medusa baring down on the child prodigy hero appropriately named “Child Emperor”, things seem grim for the Hero Association as a whole. Before the young whiz kid manages to defend himself, the obese Pig God enters the scene and fights the snake woman in his own unique way.

Pig God unleashes his super human ability to apparently eat anything and gorges on the medusa in one bite. A horrifically hilarious power to be sure, it is still quite effective and easily cements PG’s place as one of the S-Class heroes. As the series moves forward, we’re simultaneously excited and nervous about seeing what else this huge hero can guzzle down in his fight against evil.

As the Monster King Orochi continues his assault on the city, the Hero Association has lost a number of its heroes with Genos and Iron Knight already having fallen. The city will need as many heroes as it can get and if they need to turn to a famished giant hero who can eat villains with ease, than Pig God may just be right up their alley.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

The second season will reportedly run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”