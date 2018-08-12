‘One-Punch Man’ Season 2 Releases First Poster

One Punch Man is finally ready to take on some new missions. After a couple years of radio silence, the beloved superhero is piping up, and it seems Saitama is ready to suit up sooner rather than later. After all, One Punch Man is getting its second season next year, and fans can get a first-look at what it has to offer.

Over in Japan, J.C. Staff confirmed the new season will be dropping in April 2019. The announcement was made at an anime event in Tokyo, and the studio went so far as to release the first key visual for season two during the event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the poster highlights three characters. At the forefront, Saitama is hard to miss as the bald hero looks rather serious. Dressed in his yellow jumpsuit, the hero is joined by his lackey-come-comrade Genos, but the cyborg isn’t alone. In the background, a character named Garou can be seen leering with his yellow eyes narrowed, and the image has got manga readers buzzing.

If you are not caught up with One Punch Man‘s manga, then you will plenty surprised to meet Garou. The character is one of the series’ most popular as he acts as a foil to Saitama. As a former pupil of Bang, Garou has a deep distain for heroes and anyone he considers popular. The villain is known as both a Human Monster and Hero Hunter, but Garou has grown a rather impressive fanbase. The man’s rooted morals and complicated backstory made him a favorite amongst readers, and One Punch Man will finally explore his origins on screen.

How excited are you to see Saitama suit up again?Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump spin-off webcomics. Thirteen volumes of the series have been released as of this date.