‘One Punch Man’ Rumored Season 2 Release Date Surfaces

When it comes to anime hiatuses, One Punch Man knows the drill. The anime has been out of commission for some time now, but fans began to get their hopes up when season two finally went into production. If a new rumor is right, then One Punch Man may not be as fit as fans thought.

After all, it could be a couple more years before One Punch Man drops its second season.

Over on Twitter, a noted anime insider and reporter dropped an alleged scoop about the season. Yonkou Productions recorded a short video explaining that One Punch Man‘s new season is slated for a Winter 2020 launch. The rumored date will roll out the new season’s full airing after its first episode reportedly drops this weekend.

So far, J.C. Staff has not made any official comment on when One Punch Man season two will go live. However, fans are willing to give this new rumor weight due to its source. Yonkou Productions is a well-known source for scoop in the anime fandom and they’ve accurately reported early updates about anime titles such as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

For now, fans will have to wait for an official comment on One Punch Man, and they are hoping it will come this weekend. Over in Japan, the anime is gearing up for a special festival that will go down on Aug. 12. This event has long been suspected as the one where One Punch Man‘s new season will be addressed. With rumors indicating the second season’s premiere will be shown at the event, it would make sense for J.C. Staff to confirm the season’s full release date as well.

Of course, the rumored 2020 release has gotten harsh reception so far, as the first season of One Punch Man wrapped in December 2015 after it debuted in October. Should season two go live in January 2020 when the winter cour begins, just over four years will have passed since season one — which is a rather long gap to span.

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

Do you think this rumor is shaping up to be true?