One-Punch Man Fans Can’t Get Enough of Saitama’s Bananas

One-Punch Man‘s second season is kicking into full gear, and it has started to lay out plots fans will want to keep an eye on as the season unfolds. But like in the first season, Saitama is hilariously just outside of the field of interest and is providing all sorts of funny reactions to all of the seriousness around him. Even a visit to some distraught heroes in the hospital can be a laugh riot.

Fans just can’t get enough of how Saitama can’t stop offering his fellow heroes a banana, and what rubs the salt in the wound even further, they were bananas he got himself to begin with.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Visiting Mumen Rider after his vicious Garou beating, Saitama finds that Mumen Rider is distraught. After revealing that the bananas he brought were for himself in a hilarious bit, Saitama offers Rider a banana as a way to comfort him. In his usual lackadaisical tone, Saitama just places the banana on the injured Rider’s belly. This is shortly before offering one to Tank-Top Master as a bribe to learn more about Garou’s martial arts skills.

An even more gut-busting version of this banana offering comes when Saitama visits Bang’s former student Charanko, and puts a banana on his injured leg to try and get more information about martial artists in general. Clearly Saitama was using this bananas for selfish reasons, and fans were totally on-board. Here are some of the reactions to this hilarious banana bit:

This is the Saitama Good luck Banana charm, just by looking at it you will have good luck for the rest of your life #OnePunchMan pic.twitter.com/zmC3ALRyAo — Daniel Cortez #GameofThronesSpoilers (@Snailsfall) April 24, 2019

You: My whole clan got killed and I got beat up so hard that I almost died too-

Saitama: here take a banana 🍌🍌🍌 — Anime Twist (@AnimeTwistNET) April 23, 2019

Why am I got entertained with Saitama giving out bananas to the injured 👨🏻‍🦲🍌😂 #OnePunchMan pic.twitter.com/O8ap7xjP7M — naтнaneιѕan 🎏 (@nathaneisan_chg) April 25, 2019

Saitama giving bananas to injured hero’s in an “OPPAI” sweatshirt is my favorite thing in anime currently. pic.twitter.com/IIEWPsIMvX — Lil Maxi (@iMaximizing) April 25, 2019

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

The second season will reportedly run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers:Endgame! This is the spoiler filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!