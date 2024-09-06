One-Punch Man Season 3 Reveals New Look At The Atomic Samurai

One-Punch Man's third season has been confirmed and as anime fans await Saitama's big comeback, J.C. Staff is more than happy to share new images to hype the series' return. As the fight continues against the Monster Association, even the titular hero is going to need some help in fighting back the hordes of beasts. One of the top-tier heroes is the sword-slinging crime fighter known as the Atomic Samurai, who is front and center in new art that highlights the S-Tier hero.

When last we left Saitama and the Hero Association, the war against the Monster Association was heating up. Despite the fact that no monster has managed to put a scratch on the "hero for fun", the other heroes are having some big problems in fighting back against the villains from the underworld. With Garou the hero killer joining forces with the monsters looking to take the surface world for their own, the upcoming third season is planning to translate some big moments from the source material.

The Atomic Samurai Will Return

As of the writing of this article, J.C. Staff has yet to confirm when we can expect One-Punch Man's third season to arrive. Based on the battles that took place in the manga for what followed the anime's second season, season three will be one to remember whenever it hits the small screen.

If you want a sneak peek at the upcoming third season of One-Punch Man, here's how J.C. Staff describes Saitama's return, "After three years of "special training," he's become so strong that he's practically invincible. In fact, he's too strong- even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama performs his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association."

The synopsis continues, "One day, monsters claiming to be from the Monster Association suddenly appeared, taking a child of Hero Association executive as a hostage. The S-class heroes gather and plan a raid on the Monster Association hideout to rescue the hostage. Meanwhile, Garou, a "human monster" who was taken by the Monster Association during a battle with the heroes, awakens in the Monster Association hideout."

Want to see when Saitama and the Hero Association will return to the screen? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on One-Punch Man and the anime's third season.