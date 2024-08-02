One-Punch Man Season 3 Drops New Key Visual of The Terrible Tornado

One-Punch Man’s third season has been a long-awaited event in the anime world since J.C. Staff released the second season finale in 2019. Introducing the Monster Association, Saitama’s battles were still fairly one-sided but the threat to the world from the collection of beasts was a large one. Luckily, when the Hero Association does return to the small screen, the “Hero For Fun” won’t be alone when it comes to fighting the nefarious organization. Tatsumaki, the Terrible Tornado, will make a comeback and One-Punch Man has unveiled new key art of one of the anime’s most popular supporting cast.

As of the writing of this article, One-Punch Man season three has yet to reveal when we can expect its first episodes to arrive. The first trailer arrived in February of this year and mostly focused on the villainous Garou fighting against monsters in what appears to be an initiation trial for the Monster Association. As was seen in season two, the hero filler gained almost as much of the spotlight as Saitama and that’s sure to be the case in the upcoming season as both the Hero Association and Monster Association clash.

The Terrible Tornado Will Return

For those who might need a refresher on Tatsumaki, the Terrible Tornado is one of the highest-ranking heroes in One-Punch Man’s roster. Her telekinetic powers put her on a level where she is both a threat to villains and acts as a plateau that other heroes try to hit. While she does have a sister that is also a hero in Fubuki, Tatsumaki’s sibling pales in comparison to the Tornado’s overall power level.

If you want to learn more about One-Punch Man’s third season, here’s how J.C. Staff describes the upcoming anime installments, “After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong- even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama performs his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association.”

The synopsis continues, “One day, monsters claiming to be from the Monster Association suddenly appeared, taking a child of Hero Association executive as a hostage. The S-class heroes gather and plan a raid on the Monster Association hideout to rescue the hostage. Meanwhile, Garou, a “human monster” who was taken by the Monster Association during a battle with the heroes, awakens in the Monster Association hideout.”