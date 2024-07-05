One-Punch Man Season 3 Hypes Bang With New Poster

One-Punch Man’s third season has yet to reveal when fans can expect Saitama’s return but the anime adaptation has confirmed that he won’t be alone. Despite the fact that the “Hero For Fun” has managed to defeat every opponent with one simply blow so far, there are still quite a few crime fighters patrolling the streets. The build-up for the upcoming third season has already given us new looks at heroes such as Genos, Fubuki, and King and now J.C. Staff has a closer look at an old favorite. Silver Fang Bang is one of the strongest heroes in circulation today and his rematch against Garou the hero killer is one that many One-Punch Man fans have been waiting for.

Since Garou was introduced in One-Punch Man’s anime, he has been on a quest to eliminate heroes in the world. Despite his massive strength, he hasn’t managed to even make a dent in Saitama’s “armor”. One of the big reasons why anime fans have waited to see Garou and Bang fight once more is that the latter was responsible for training the former. Unfortunately for all the heroes, Bang wasn’t able to finish the job and Garou was welcomed with open arms into the Monster Association, setting the stage for a deadly third season.

Bang Bang Bang

If you want to learn more about One-Punch Man’s third season, here’s how J.C. Staff describes the upcoming anime installments, “After three years of “special training,” hes become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong- even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama performs his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association.”

The synopsis continues, “One day, monsters claiming to be from the Monster Association suddenly appeared, taking a child of Hero Association executive as a hostage. The S-class heroes gather and plan a raid on the Monster Association hideout to rescue the hostage. Meanwhile, Garou, a “human monster” who was taken by the Monster Association during a battle with the heroes, awakens in the Monster Association hideout.”

Want to see when Saitama and his fellow anime heroes will return?