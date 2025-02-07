New One-Punch Man Season 3 Preview Focuses on Series’ Most Controversial Characters

One-Punch Man’s third season is continuing to tease anime fans with closer looks at its third season, with J.C. Staff remaining tight-lipped on the official release date. While past rumors have hinted at Saitama’s return this year, the Hero For Fun won’t be alone. As the fight against the Monster Association continues, some of the most controversial heroes in the business will be fighting against the underworld denizens. Puri Puri Prisoner might be far more controversial than Handsome Kamen Amai Mask, but that isn’t stopping both of Saitama’s allies from joining the fight in the upcoming third season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To start, if you need a refresher on both of these heroes, Amai Mask is an A-Rank hero who might be too strong for his current rank, which is actually by design. The Handsome Kamen hero specifically stays in A-Rank to make sure that others who he deems too weak can’t “level up.” Specializing in hand-to-hand combat, Mask has already shown off his superhero abilities more than once but has the added benefit of sporting a wild healing factor. Puri Puri Prisoner on the other hand is a complete different beast. Marked as an S-Rank hero, Prisoner will routinely jump into battle with little regard for his clothing and several of his battles have seen him taking down monsters in his birthday suit as a result.

Studio Madhouse

The Hero Association Assembles

While season three will continue to focus on the heroes fighting back against monstrous hordes, it will once again take the opportunity to split its time between Saitama and Garou The Hero Killer. While the latter is not yet ready to take on the Hero For Fun in a fight, Garou is doing his best to bridge the gap by joining up with the Monster Association. It’s been over five years since One-Punch Man blessed the small screen with new episodes so if you need to refresh on what has taken place in the prior two seasons, now might be the time. You can check out the new posters for Puri Puri Prisoner and Handsome Kamen Amai Mask below.

JC Staff

JC Staff

The One-Punch Man Controversy

Earlier this year, we reported on one of the biggest controversies surrounding Saitama which has nothing to do with the anime adaptation. The One-Punch Man manga drew some ire from readers thanks to its recent “redraws,” aka chapters that were released as new from the series but were simply retreads of events that had already taken place. Since artist Yusuke Murata is a perfectionist, he will routinely attempt to recreate past battles to fix any problems he had seen.

While not controversial, Sony Pictures’ past announcement that the studio was working on a live-action One-Punch Man movie remains on many Saitama fans’ minds. While no actor has been cast as the anime protagonist, Fast & Furious director Justin Lin is set to helm the film while Community’s Dan Harmon is on writing duties. Much like the anime’s third season, no release date has been revealed for the film though we doubt Sony will be releasing this one in 2025.

Want to stay in the loop on Saitama’s third anime season? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest on One-Punch Man and hit me up directly @EVComedy or hit the comments!