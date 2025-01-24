One-Punch Man Artist’s Encouraging Update Gets Fans Excited

One-Punch Man is preparing to unleash the third season of its anime adaptation later this year, with no release date confirmed as of yet. Despite the fact that Saitama’s return date remains a mystery, the “Hero For Fun” is still continuing his search for a worthy opponent in both his web comic and manga series. As “Empty Void” looks to put his master plan into action, many manga fans have been up in arms as of late thanks to a recent “redraw.” Despite this controversy, artist Yusuke Murata has a new update that might have One-Punch Man fans forgive the creator for retreading old territory.

If you’re unfamiliar with the concept of a “redraw,” artist Yusuke Murata will sometimes make the decision to revisit previous scenes and battles and work their magic to recreate the events in a new way. Often, Murata will redraw panels as a way to improve any imperfections that he believed were a part of the original undertaking. With One-Punch Man’s latest story introducing a villain that might just put Garou the Hero Killer to shame, putting forward the best artistic takes possible makes sense. Luckily, readers might have the chance to read chapters more often.

One-Punch Man Might Be Punching More Often

When it comes to the One-Punch Man manga, the release schedule for Saitama’s adventures are typically dropped bi-weekly. In a new update from Murata himself, the artist confirmed that following the recent delay, the series will be running weekly for its next two chapters. Here’s what Yusuke had to say on his official social media account, “I’m sorry for the one week delay in updating. The next update will be on Thursday, January 30th. It will be updated next week. Thank you for your support.”

If you haven’t been following the events of the manga, the series has shifted from the fight against Garou and the Monster Association to the new villain known as Void. Much like Garou, Void once worked on the side of angels by fighting alongside the top-ranked hero known as Blast. Using the same power that made Garou become a threat to Saitama that could hold his own against the titular hero, “Empty Void” might just become the strongest villain that the anime franchise has seen to date.

One-Punch Man’s Third Season Details

When it comes to the One-Punch Man anime adaptation hitting the same fights hitting the same moments, fans might be waiting some time to see Void hit the small screen. The third season alone, should it follow the source material, most likely won’t end the fight against the Monster Association and their latest hero killing member. In fact, it might take until season four if not longer to end this latest arc. Hopefully, fans won’t need to wait as long for a fourth season as they did with the upcoming third.

The return will once again see production house JC Staff taking the lead as they did with the second season, replacing Madhouse from the premiere season. Considering the events that will soon take place in the series, here’s hoping that JC Staff can overcome some of the complaints that anime fans had with the previous season.

Want to see what the future has in store for Saitama?