One-Punch Man Season 3 Locks Down Release Window in New Trailer

After six long years and multiple delays, the wait is over at long last as One-Punch Man is finally returning for Season 3. First announced in 2022, Season 3 of One-Punch Man has kept fans waiting for years with no real update, that is, until the series’ 10th anniversary earlier this December where fans were reassured that the upcoming season was scheduled to air sometime in 2025. Setting things in stone even further, the anime has now finally shared a new teaser for Season 3 as well as a release window for fans to look forward to, confirming One-Punch Man is returning to fans’ screens this October 2025.

A post on X by One-Punch Man’s official anime account has confirmed that Season 3 will be a Fall release in October 2025. An exact release date or broadcasting information have yet to be revealed, though Season 3, like the previous season, has been produced by Studio J.C. Staff. That said, the release window announcement was accompanied by a new poster as well as a very exciting new teaser video hyping Season 3. The teaser video sees Saitama and the S-Class Heroes take the spotlight as each of them is given their own introduction card as they rally to take down Garou and the Monster Association.

Key visual "The Strongest ver." is released👊https://t.co/XQLgmpyNj3#onepunchman pic.twitter.com/mxKabeK31x — TVアニメ「ワンパンマン」公式 (@opm_anime) March 7, 2025

It would be an understatement to say that Season 3 of One-Punch Man is all but poised to be one of the biggest, most anticipated releases of 2025, especially since Season 2 was released all the way back in 2019 and left off on a rather unsatisfying note in terms of the animation quality. That said, plenty of exciting battles await in the Monster Association Arc and fans have high hopes riding on Season 3 to finally do the source material justice.

While the new teaser is only a showcase of the characters, particularly the S-Class heroes so far, it does give fans a good idea of what to expect visually from Season 3 of One-Punch Man which seems to have adopted a slightly different art style. The character designs appear to be quite strong and the music by Makoto Miyazaki also hits all the right spots. The only remaining concern is that the anime has yet to reveal the core staff for Season 3, particularly the director.

Known staff members as of right now include Tomohiro Suzuki as the Series Composer, and Chikashi Kubota as the Character Designer, both of whom handled the same for the first two seasons. Ryosuke Kubota and Shinjiro Kuroda also joined Kubota to handle the character designs for Season 3. While fans are right to have their concerns and reservations, Season 3 of One-Punch Man may just end up rising above expectations this Fall. Nonetheless, for now, all that fans can do is sit tight and wait for their favorite bald hero to return.

Source: @opm_anime on X.