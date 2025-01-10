One-Punch Man Season 3 Makes Major Change For Controversial Character

One-Punch Man’s third season has been one of the most highly anticipated comebacks in the anime world, with Saitama set to continue his fight against the Monster Association. It has been over five years since the arrival of the hard-hitting anime’s second season, meaning that fans have been waiting for the Hero For Fun’s return for quite some time. As the anime adaptation continues to hype fans for season three, JC Staff continues to release new character posters for the anime’s biggest heroes. In a shocking revelation, one of the anime’s most controversial heroes is receiving a big change for his return in the upcoming episodes.

Anime fans have yet to see “Superalloy Blackluster” in action but the hero has appeared in the previous seasons of the anime adaptation. Ranked as one of the top S-Ranked crime fighters in One-Punch Man’s world, a new poster appears to have changed the hero who is sometimes referred to as “Darkshine.” There has yet to be an official comment released by the production house as to why the change was made but it seems easy enough to figure out why. If you were able to check out One-Punch Man’s original manga, you know that Blackluster is in for some big moments in the upcoming third season should JC Staff be looking to stick to the source material.

JC Staff

Blackluster’s Season Three Change

JC Staff released a brand new poster of “Superalloy Blackluster” as the S-Rank hero prepares to take on both monsters and hero killers alike in season three. As you can see from both the poster below and the header image of Darkshine used for this article from previous seasons, the larger-than-life hero is looking quite different from how he previously appeared. At present, the anime studio hasn’t revealed the release date for the highly anticipated comeback, though Saitama will seemingly return at some point this year after quite the hiatus.

One Punch Is All You Need

One-Punch Man’s third season is one that will continue to focus on the battle against the Monster Association, though it seems unlikely that the entirety of the arc with end in the upcoming episodes. As fans who have followed both the web comic and anime know, the battle against the underground monstrosities and Garou the Hero Killer might continue far into season four. Rest assured, when Saitama has his re-match against the main villain of the current storyline, it will be the biggest of the anime to date.

Anime isn’t the only place that we can expect Saitama to appear in the future, as Sony Pictures is still working on a live-action adaptation of One-Punch Man for the silver screen. Co-writter by Community creator Dan Harmon and directed by Fast And The Furious’ Justin Lin, the movie will join some major adaptations like One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender that have seen big success. A release window is far from confirmed for the live-action film but should it hit the same heights as the anime, expect One-Punch Man’s Western movie to turn quite a few heads when it hits theaters.

Want to stay up to date on the Hero For Fun? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on One-Punch Man and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.