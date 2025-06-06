One-Punch Man Season 3 Unveils The Anime’s Creepiest Monsters Yet

It’s been almost five years since One-Punch Man’s second season came to an end, with Saitama defeating a major member of the Monster Association and Garou joining the monsters’ ranks. With the third season finally debuting this October, many anime fans are wondering what new creatures that Saitama and his fellow heroes will be fighting. In recent months, JC Staff has been teasing some wild new creatures stalking the Earth but two new beasts have been unveiled that look unlike anything that we’ve seen before. While these new creatures might not have what it takes to defeat the titular hero, they sure do send shivers down our spines.

The new monsters have been revealed as “Gums” and “Evil Mineral Water,” presenting creatures that prove just how bizarre the ranks of the Monster Association can be. Throughout One-Punch Man, Saitama might remain undefeated but the same can’t be said for the other crime fighters that have been protecting the world. Should someone like Mumen Rider encounter these beasts, it might be game over if not for the Hero For Fun finding his way to the battlefield. Considering the beasts we’ve seen in this organization so far, Evil Mineral Water and Gums are in good company. You can check out the first look at these new creatures below.

jc staff

jc staff

One-Punch Man’s Third Season Arrival

If you’re looking for more information about One-Punch Man season three, here’s the official description of the upcoming arrival via JC Staff, “After three years of training,

he has acquired the invincible power to defeat any enemy with a single blow.

Together with Genos, who became his apprentice by chance, he joins the Hero Association, an organization to which professional heroes belong and works daily.”

The description continues, “One day, the Hero Association is taken hostage by a group of monsters calling themselves the Monster Association, which suddenly appears and takes the children of its executives hostage. The S-class heroes get together and plan to raid the Monster Society’s hideout in order to recover the hostages. Meanwhile, Garou, a “human monster” who was taken away by the Kaijin Kyokai during the battle with the heroes, wakes up in their hideout.”

Saitama’s World is Expanding

While the anime adaptation might be the biggest arrival for the anime franchise in 2025, the manga and original WEBTOON are marching forward. On top of these three projects, Sony Pictures is still working on a new live-action feature-length film that will see Community creator Dan Harmon helping to write the movie and Fast & Furious director Justin Lin in the director’s chair. While no news has been released regarding who will take on the role of Saitama, or when we can expect the movie to arrive, fans are waiting to see what a live-action One-Punch Man will look like on screen.

