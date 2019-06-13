One-Punch Man Reveals the Secret Behind Watchdog Man’s Strength

Of all the heroes that are a part of One-Punch Man‘s Hero Association, none are as comical looking as Watchdog Man. What appears to simply be a man in a dog costume whose face is exposed is in fact a powerful warrior who has well earned his “S-Class” status. In his recent fight against the hero hunter, Garou, Watchdog Man surprisingly not only kept up pace with the villain, but handily defeated him in hand-to-paw combat. What is the secret of this canine hero’s strength?

In the most recent episode, Garou came away from his brief encounter with Watchdog Man despondent, clearly injured and wondering how on earth it had come to this, remarking on the fact that the canine S-Class hero had created a fighting style that used “all four” of his limbs. What this means is basically that Watchdog Man was able to surpass the martial arts of Garou by fighting like a dog.

The origin of Watchdog Man is currently a mystery, and the hero hasn’t even uttered a word yet, but his powers and overall abilities prove that there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to this seemingly hilarious side character. How this beast of a hero is going to compare to the members of the Monster Association is yet to be seen, but we are hoping that he’ll be making further appearances in the popular anime series as it moves forward.

Garou unfortunately may not have the chance to get a rematch with the dog costume-wearing powerhouse as he was punted into a wall by Saitama while walking down the street with the fake hero, King. Still, the anticipated fight between Garou and his former master, Bang, is certainly one that we’re looking forward to.

One-Punch Man Season Two is streaming on Hulu. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai for new production studio J.C. Staff. The new season is described as follows, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”