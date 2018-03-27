‘One Punch Man’ Illustrator Shares Sexy ‘Star Wars’ Sketch

When you think about One Punch Man, sexy ladies aren’t the first thing to come to mind. Sure, the series does have its share of cuties, but Saitama is the clear star of the shonen. Still, its focus on the caped baldy doesn’t mean the manga’s illustrator cannot draw sexy ladies from time to time.

Don’t believe it? Well, just head to Twitter. Yusuke Murata proved he can turn heads with a recent sketch of did of Princess Leia, and the sketch is a scintillating one.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, Murata shared a quick drawing he did of Princess Leia. The girl was put together in a quick black-and-white sketch, and it takes the heroine back to her youth. Murata draw Leia in the iconic bikini she wore while under Jabba the Hutt’s service, and its abundant cleavage is on show in this picture.

This may be the first sketch Murata has posted of Leia, but it is not her first foray into Star Wars. In fact, the artist has dabbled with the intergalactic franchise a few times before this.

Not long ago, Murata showed his love for the Sith with a sketch of Darth Vader. The villain was given an ominous drawing by the One Punch Man artist that highlighted his blood-red lightsaber. Not long before the Sith Lord homage, Murata sketched a celebratory picture of Luke Skywalker when Star Wars: The Last Jedi hit theaters. The compilation piece showed the Jedi in his prime as well as his old age, and fans were quick to praise the detailed drawing online.

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump spin-off webcomics. Thirteen volumes of the series have been released as of this date.

Would you like to see Murata tackle a full Star Wars manga? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!