Original Luffy’s Voice Actor Breaks Silence on Returning to The One Piece Crew After 27 Years

One Piece‘s anime is currently heading towards the finale of the Egghead Incident Arc. As the first arc of the Final Saga, it reveals several shocking truths about the past through Vegapunk’s broadcast. Knowing that his life was in danger, Vegapunk had already prepared a worldwide broadcast that would trigger after his death and reveal the secrets of the Void Century to the world. Although he only scratched the surface of the truth, it was enough to shake the world. While the broadcast was still playing, Egghead was in the middle of a major battle as the situation went from bad to worse after the arrival of the Five Elders. While Luffy’s side also got backup thanks to the sudden appearance of the Giant Pirates, the villains were far too powerful for them to defeat.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Amid the chaos, an unexpected ally shows itself, the Iron Giant, who hasn’t moved an inch for the past 200 years. The ancient robot seems to be working on a technology from the Void Century, but it somehow activated over 200 years ago and attacked Marijoa. For a long time, the robot was on Egghead, where Vegapunk was trying to discover the technology that made it work, and yet somehow, the only way the robot began moving was after Luffy transformed into Gear 5. As the fight continues, a voice from the past appears, giving the robot named Emet the power it needed to help Luffy. Surprisingly, the voice belongs to Urara Takano, who already played the role of Luffy once.

Urara Takano Shares Excitement Over Joining the One Piece Crew

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Although Mayumi Tanaka is well-loved among fans for voicing Luffy over the past 26 years, Takano was the character’s first voice. She played the role of Luffy when a special One Piece OVA was released in 1998, shortly before the series received a green light for an anime adaptation. She is now playing the role of Joyboy, an influential figure who had a major role to play during the Great War that marked the end of the Void Century. Considering Luffy’s connection with Joyboy, fans appreciate Takano’s return in the anime as one of the most crucial characters of all time.

After returning to One Piece’s anime in Episode 1151, Takano shares her excitement on her official X handle. She posts, “I appeared in ONE PIECE! Long ago, I was involved in ONE PIECE just once. 27 years have passed since then. This time, I’ll live on in the role of “Joy Boy” within various memories. Those 27 years feel so long, like 800 or even 900 years. But I’ll return to my original spirit and do my best!”

Over the years, Takano has become one of the most renowned voices in the industry, with over a hundred roles under her belt. Apart from being the first voice behind Luffy, she is best known for voicing Maria Tachibana in the Sakura Wars franchise. Although Joyboy has yet to make his debut in the story, his voice has been heard through Emet’s memories. Considering his pivotal role in the story, he will be making his debut in the Final Saga to unravel the truth about the past.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!