Oshi no Ko Creator Is Already Launching Their Next Manga (And It’s Very Different)

Oshi no Ko has ended its manga, bringing the white hot series to a close by giving Ruby the happiest of endings that she could expect given the circumstances. First beginning in 2020, creator Aka Akasaka has spent over four years in forging this dark idol story that has hit new heights thanks in part to its manga and the subsequent anime adaptation taking the world by storm. Wasting little time in confirming that he was working on a new series, Aka has dropped some new details on what is to come while also reflecting on Oshi no Ko’s grand finale.

2024 has been a big year for anime finales. Anime fans have seen major stories such as My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen end their respective manga series their respective anime adaptations seek to do the same. For these shonen series’ creators, both Kohei Horikoshi and Gege Akutami haven’t confirmed that they will be retiring following their successful manga runs though nothing has been revealed regarding future projects. Aka Akasaka wasted little time following Oshi no Ko’s conclusion confirming that he would be exploring a new manga universe and it is already shaping up to be far different from the story of Ai, Ruby, and Aqua.

Oshi no Ko’s Creator’s New Work

Prior to Oshi no Ko, Aka Akasaka was responsible for creating the hilarious love story, Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War. Swapping from Kaguya-Sama to Oshi no Ko quickly, the next story has yet to be named though publisher Young Jump did confirm that the mysterious manga won’t be taking place in a universe similar to our own. The upcoming creation of Akasaka will be a “fairy tale” which will see a prince and a princess seemingly in a relationship within a fantasy world. This will make for a stark departure from the dark idol series that took the world by storm in recent years.

While still not sharing a name for this new work, Aka did confirm that it will arrive in Spring of next year, 2025. Joining the Oshi no Ko writer will be the artistic group known as Ajichika (a four person team that was previously known for helping to create Record of Ragnarok).

Oshi No Ko’s Creator Talks The End

In a recent interview, Aka Akasaka revealed how Oshi no Ko’s ending turned out the way that he ultimately wanted, “Yes. As for the ending, it went as expected. However, with “Oshi no Ko,” I clearly separated what I decided at the beginning and what I didn’t. I could have decided everything from the beginning and moved forward, and I used to be that type of writer, but I think that changed after I wrote “Kaguya-sama.” Sometimes the inner world of a character that even the author hadn’t seen would suddenly come into view, and I wanted to love that as a character’s personality and be a writer who cherishes that. As a result, it has become almost impossible to decide everything from 1 to 10. So although the ending of “Oshi no Ko” was already decided, I think it’s a manga that also took great care in drawing the characters, and I think that’s what has become my own personality.”

