Oshi no Ko Sets Up Finale With Its Biggest Death to Date

Oshi no Ko has been one thrill after another since it launched. Created in 2020, the idol drama began with a bloody bang, and fans have not been able to put it down since. From its intense mysteries to its thrilling chases, Oshi no Ko has gone to extremes to surprise fans. Now, the manga has put forth its gnarliest twist yet, and Oshi no Ko fans are admittedly stunned by the sudden move.

So please, be warned. There are major spoilers below for Oshi no Ko chapter 164. Read on with caution.

In the final pages of Oshi no Ko chapter 163, fans could only watch as Aqua came forward to confront Hikaru Kamiki once and for all. The two did not mince words with one another, and by the chapter’s end, we saw the two plunge into the sea. By the end of Oshi no Ko chapter 164, the manga confirms Aqua died getting his revenge on Kamiki, leaving his sister and friends to mourn his loss.

Who Dies in Oshi no Ko Chapter 164?

Yes, the unthinkable finally happened. Oshi no Ko killed off Aqua. The shocking farewell saw Aqua mourn his death in the sea as he looked towards the sky. Just before drowning, Aqua said he thought he could hear a song, but the moment came and went. By the chapter’s midway point, Aqua had died, and its final pages waded through the fallout.

According to Oshi no Ko chapter 164, Aqua framed the situation perfectly. The media believed Kamiki killed the pair as the executive was said to envy Aqua. There is no doubt this interest will uncover Kamiki’s roll in killing Ai, but the move came at a great cost. Ruby has lost her twin brother, and characters like Kana are left bereft. The latter even admitted she was willing to become a murderer for Aqua’s sake. She would have taken care of Kamiki, but in the end, she believes Aqua would come back from his fated encounter.

The reaction to Aqua’s death has been intense, and it has only just begun. We have only seen Kana wrestle with the news so far, so you can imagine how Ruby is coping. Raised as Aqua’s twin sister, the pair have been inseparable for years. The pair are also tied by their pasts as Aqua and Ruby were close before being reincarnated. Ruby’s love for Aqua was intense, so the boy’s death is going to sting. So now, the question remains how will Oshi no Ko end with this death in mind.

Did Oshi no Ko Make the Right Call with Aqua?

Earlier this year, series creator Aka Akasaka stressed they would wrap Oshi no Ko before much longer. The writer went on to speak with Da Vinci Magazine about the manga’s final arc, and Akasaka admitted their story would end with some controversy.

“We’ve titled the final arc of Oshi no Ko ‘Toward the Stars and Dreams.’ We’re anxious about whether we’re capturing the essence of that image in the manga,” Akasaka explained.

“When I was working on Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, I tended to give each character a proper send-off, but this time I’m not planning to do that. We’re putting in the effort to show everything we wanted to show and resolve all issues. Maybe some parts will be different from what I’ve told Mengo [Yokoyari].”

Given Aqua’s death, well – Akasaka was spot on about the arc’s controversy. Fans are still stunned over the move, but time waits for no one. Shueisha still has more chapters to go before Oshi no Ko wraps, and we have a feeling its last stretch is going to come with lots of angst.

