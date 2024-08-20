Oshi no Ko’s Artist Is Sick and Tired of Leakers

Oshi no Ko loves to take fans by surprise. Time and again, the idol drama has shocked its fandom to the core with everything from deaths to confessions. All of these surprises begin in the manga, of course, and artist Mengo Yokoyari works hard to bring them around with writer Aka Akasaka. However, it seems Yokoyari is feeling down these days thanks to the influx of leakers online.

After all, it is hard to surprise fans when people keep leaking your twists. Taking to social media, Yokoyari lamented the rise of manga leaks online as the artist saw spoilers for Oshi no Ko on their own timeline this week.

“I feel like there are a lot of early leaked images going around of my best girl as of late. Be careful. She showed up in my recommendations, so I’m feeling depressed,” the artist wrote.

As you can imagine, it would feel awful to see your own leaked work on social media when you are scrolling at night. Such is what Yokoyari experienced as Oshi no Ko is now being targeted by leakers. In recent years, series like My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen have made waves with their spoilers as Shueisha is frequently hit by leaks. Now, Oshi no Ko has become a new target by leakers thanks to its recent rise. All eyes are on Oshi no Ko thanks to its new anime, and its popularity seems to be a double-edged blade.

There is no denying that leaks are tempting, but when it comes to supporting your fave series, nothing helps more than reading official releases. Manga Plus does simulpublish Oshi no Ko, so you can find the manga in English for your convenience. As for the Oshi no Ko anime, you can find the hit series streaming on HIDIVE. So for more info on the idol drama, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Gorou is an ob-gyn with a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry―the world of his favorite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino. But when the two are unexpectedly brought together, their fates become intertwined in ways that defy all reason. For the good doctor, it’s time to stan(d) and deliver!”

