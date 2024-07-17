Oshi no Ko Season 2 Shares Beachy New Visual

Oshi no Ko is now back in action with Season 2 of the anime as part of the Summer 2024 anime schedule, and to celebrate has sent Akane Kurokawa and Kana Arima to the beach in a fun new key visual! Oshi no Ko was likely one of the biggest returning franchises fans were keeping an eye out for in the upcoming wave of Summer 2024 new anime releases, and the first couple of episodes have helped to prove why fans were excited to see it return. Showcasing more of the darker sides of the Japanese entertainment industry, the anime has kicked off a whole new arc.

Oshi no Ko is back in action with Season 2 of the anime as it adapts the 2.5D Stage Play arc from the original manga release, and with it fans are getting a new look into how a popular manga eventually gets a stage play adaptation. The version seen in the anime demonstrated the kinds of friction that can pop up between the original creator and the ones adapting it, and will likely be far from the last couple of issues as the anime continues to work its way through the arc for the rest of the Summer. At the center of it all are Akane and Kana, and the two of them have gone to the beach in a special new key visual. Check it out below:

How to Watch Oshi no Ko

Featuring a returning staff and voice cast from the first season, Oshi no Ko Season 2 is now streaming its new episodes exclusively on HIDIVE alongside their launch in Japan. Running for 13 episodes in total, HIDIVE teases what is going down in Oshi no Ko Season 2’s new episodes as such:

“Aqua’s desire for revenge takes center stage as he navigates the dark underbelly of the entertainment world alongside his twin sister, Ruby. While Ruby follows in their slain mother’s footsteps to become an idol, Aqua joins a famous theater troupe in hopes of uncovering clues to the identity of his father — the man who arranged their mother’s untimely death, and the man who once starred in the same troupe Aqua hopes to infiltrate.”

There’s also a new live-action TV series and movie currently in the works for a launch later this year in Japan as well, but outside of a launch with Amazon Prime it’s yet to be revealed what further international release plans could be on the table for the live-action adaptation.