Oshi No Ko to Enter Final Arc Next Week

Oshi no Ko has become a bonafide hit, and its anime has put the idol series on the map. Thanks to Studio Doga Dobo, Oshi no Ko made its debut in April 2023, and the TV series put all eyes on Shueisha's manga. Now, it seems creators Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari are ready to wind down the tale. The manga's final arc is coming, and we have learned when it will begin.

According to Shueisha, Oshi no Ko will kickstart its final arc next week. Weekly Young Jump will usher in the final arc with Akasaka at the helm as writer, and of course, Yokoyari's artwork has given fans big expectations. As for what this final arc will entail, well – you can expect Aqua and Ruby to tie up some loose strings. The pair are knee-deep in their own idol careers, and they are still hunting for the man who killed their mother so many years ago.

Clearly, Oshi no Ko has a lot to accomplish with its final arc, so fans are eager to see what it has in store. If you are not caught up with Oshi no Ko, the series is easy enough to find. Yen Press oversees the English publication of Oshi no Ko, and of course, its anime is topping charts globally. You can find Oshi no Ko streaming stateside on HIDIVE exclusively. So for more info on Oshi no Ko, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Gorou is an ob-gyn with a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry―the world of his favorite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino. But when the two are unexpectedly brought together, their fates become intertwined in ways that defy all reason. For the good doctor, it's time to stan(d) and deliver!"

What do you think about this Oshi no Ko update? How do you want to see the manga wrap? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!