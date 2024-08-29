Oshi no Ko Season 2 Hit With Delay Amid Production Issues

Let’s face it. Every show has its hurdles, and when it comes to anime, those bumps often translate to episode delays. Whether we’re talking indie originals or IP giants, no show is immune to these kinda of blows. Just ask Oshi no Ko. This week, the show’s team confirmed Oshi no Ko is about to be delayed, and we have production issues to thank for the ordeal.

According to Doga Kobo, the studio behind Oshi no Ko, the TV anime is being delayed a week. Originally, the show was set to bring episode 21 to life this week, but that has changed. Now, the episode will go live on September 11, so Oshi no Ko fans can plan appropriately.

If you are not caught up with Oshi no Ko and its new season, the anime is easy enough to find. HIDIVE is the exclusive home for the idol drama, so you can watch Oshi no Ko subbed or dubbed there. All of season one is now streaming, and Oshi no Ko season two is dropping episodes regularly. As of right now, we have no word on whether Oshi no Ko season three will happen, but there is plenty more content to adapt in the manga.

What is Oshi no Ko

Shueisha began its journey with Oshi no Ko back in April 2020, and writer Aka Akasaka has kept fans on their toes ever since. The idol drama is filled with dark topics, but its art by Mengo Yokoyari keeps Oshi no Ko shining. Doga Kobo has done the perfect job in adapting Yokoyari’s art for television, and following the anime’s extended premiere, audiences were hooked on the show. So if you want to know more about Oshi no Ko before checking it out yourself, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Gorou is an ob-gyn with a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry―the world of his favorite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino. But when the two are unexpectedly brought together, their fates become intertwined in ways that defy all reason. For the good doctor, it’s time to stan(d) and deliver!”

