Oshi no Ko Season 2 Readies for Finale With New Episode Preview

Oshi no Ko is now in the midst of its final episodes for Season 2, and fans have gotten the first look at what's next with the preview for Episode 12. Oshi no Ko is now in a new turning point as Aqua is now seeking a new direction for his life after discovering that the father he has been hunting all this time is already seemingly dead. As he tries to figure out what to do next after the end of the Tokyo Blade stage play, he's going to be heading back to Miyazaki together with Ruby and the members of the new B-Komachi.

Oshi no Ko Season 2 has kicked off its final arc as it will be spending its last few episodes focusing more on Ruby. Much like how the first season came to an end, these episodes are showcasing more of Ruby and B-Komachi as they prepare for a new performance. But unlike the first season, there's a dark cloud looming overhead as Ruby and Aqua will be heading back to Miyazaki for the first time since the two of them had lost their respective lives. It's made it all the more intriguing with the first look at Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 12 that you can check out below.

How to Watch Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 12

If you wanted to tune into the upcoming episode, Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 12 will finally be making its premiere in Japan on September 25th, and will be exclusively streaming with HIDIVE for outside territories. As for the episode itself, it's titled "Reunion" and teased as such, "Aqua visits Miyazaki for the first time in over a decade, the place where Goro and Sarina once lived and where Aqua and Ruby were born, and follows Goro's tracks. Meanwhile, Ruby keeps her feelings for Goro hidden in her heart..." As the season ends, there's going to be a major pivot to keep an eye out for.

The first half of Oshi no Ko Season 2 followed Aqua as he joined the Tokyo Blade stage play to hunt for more information about his missing father. But when it came to an end, he discovered that he actually has a half-brother in co-star Taiki Himekawa. It was through him that he also seemingly discovered that their shared father had died as a result of a murder suicide incident. It's left him without a direction to follow as he's been spending his entire reincarnated life working in the entertainment industry with the hopes that he'd be able to get his revenge one day

What's Next for Ruby?

But as he continues to struggle over what to do next (especially because his father is decidedly not dead), Ruby is also heading towards a big shift of her own. She has been waiting to perform with B-Komachi again as Kana had been working in the Tokyo Blade stage play, but with that now over they are heading to Miyazaki for their next gig. It's a special place for her because as far as she knows, it's where her life as Sarina came to an end. She doesn't know that her favorite doctor, Goro, had also died that same evening.

She had formed the new B-Komachi in the hopes of somehow getting his attention, and had been worried over the fact that he hasn't been seen in quite a long time. As she heads back to Miyazaki, she's on a collision course with this fact and it will likely change her forever before the season comes to an end.