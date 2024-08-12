Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 7 Preview Released: Watch

Oshi no Ko Season 2 is heating up, and fans have gotten the first look at what’s coming next with the preview for Episode 7! The second season of the anime taking on Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari’s original manga series has kicked off the 2.5D Stage Play arc after spending the first few episodes of the season seeing Aqua and the others rehearse for the new play. As seen with the last couple of episodes, this play is challenging each of these young actors to push themselves harder than ever before or else their performances weigh down the entire experience.

Oshi no Ko has kicked off the new arc to showcase even more of the rivalry between Akane and Kana, and it’s clear that their time in this play together is a greater battle than fans might be aware of. After being previously clued into the fact that Akane actually admired Kana when the two of them were both kids, it’s clear that years of working together since have turned that into a heated back and forth where the two will need to decide on a winner through the course of the Tokyo Blade play. Check out the preview for Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 7 below.

How to Watch Oshi no Ko Episode 18

Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode 7 will be making its premiere on August 14th in Japan, and will be available for streaming exclusively with HIDIVE with its new episodes airing through the rest of the Summer 2024 season. Titled “Solar” the synopsis for the episode teases what to expect from it as such, “When she was young, Akane admired Kana and jumped into the world of acting. However, she faced a harsh reality there… Since then, Akane has continued to work hard. And finally, the long-awaited head-on battle has come!”

As for what to expect from the new season, HIDIVE teases what’s going down in Oshi no Ko Season 2 as such, “Aqua’s desire for revenge takes center stage as he navigates the dark underbelly of the entertainment world alongside his twin sister, Ruby. While Ruby follows in their slain mother’s footsteps to become an idol, Aqua joins a famous theater troupe in hopes of uncovering clues to the identity of his father — the man who arranged their mother’s untimely death, and the man who once starred in the same troupe Aqua hopes to infiltrate.”