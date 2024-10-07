Over the Garden Wall Shares First Look at 10th Anniversary Comeback Special

Over the Garden Wall is coming back with a new special for its 10th anniversary, and Cartoon Network has revealed the first look and details for what this new special will look like. Over the Garden Wall has built quite the cult and dedicated following in the last ten years since its debut. Originally premiering with Cartoon Network back in 2014 as a special week long event, this miniseries has since grown to a huge culture as more and more new eyes are drawn to the animated series every year. And it's not hard to see why since it's such a unique story.

Over the Garden Wall is oozing with a spooky style, and now that style is coming to life in a whole new way thanks to a new special bringing the series back in celebration of its 10th anniversary. Cartoon Network has teamed up with Aardman Animations, the studio behind Wallace & Gromit, Chicken Run, Shaun the Sheep and more, for a new two minute long stop-motion animated special tribute in collaboration with Over the Garden Wall series creator Patrick McHale. You can check out the first look at this new Over the Garden Wall special below as shared by Cartoon Network.

How to Watch Over the Garden Wall's New Special

Cartoon Network will be releasing the Aardman Animations produced stop-motion Over the Garden Wall special on the day of its 10th anniversary, November 3rd, 2024. It will run for two minutes, and will be released on their YouTube and social media channels. Crafted in cooperation with series creator Patrick McHale, the first look at this new special is teasing a return from Wirt and Greg as they find themselves over the titular garden wall once more. Given how big the series has become in the last ten years, this certainly is going to be a welcome gift to many fans.

There's also plenty of time to go back and check out the miniseries for yourself in anticipation of its return for the 10th anniversary. You can now find all ten episodes of Over the Garden Wall now streaming with Hulu, and thankfully it seems like it's going to be sticking around with the streaming service. Over the Garden Wall is one of the many franchises that had been removed from Warner Bros. Discovery's Max services without warning in the last few years, and Hulu almost removed it as well. But thankfully it's all seemed to have been reversed so fans can still check it out just in time for spooky season.

Why Is Over the Garden Wall So Special?

First premiering on Cartoon Network on November 3rd, 2014, Over the Garden Wall was a special event that aired over the course of a single week of broadcasts. It was one of the first truly memorable miniseries premieres of its kind (that was soon spiritually succeeded with Infinity Train and other miniseries premieres of its kind), and it's only gotten more attention as the years have passed. Starring Elijah Wood as Wirt, Over the Garden Wall sees two brothers venture into the unknown when they suddenly end up in a mystical forest full of mysterious people and creatures.

It's a unique series within the massive Cartoon Network catalogue, and it perfectly finds a balance between creepy, spooky, and still full of childlike wonder. It's why no many new eyes are drawn to it year after year, and special celebrations like this prove that Cartoon Network has certainly taken notice of just how big it's become with fans over the last decade.